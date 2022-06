NOTE: Results will be updated as they are confirmed and received. The Alaska Division of Elections reports that the first ballot count will be this evening (June 11) with the second ballot count set for June 15 and the third ballot count for June 17. The final ballot count will be held on June 21 and a target certification date will be held on June 25. The candidate withdrawal deadline for the Special General Election is 12:00 p.m. on June 26.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO