Carlos Vives & Camilo’s ‘Baloncito Viejo’ Lands at No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart

By Pamela Bustios
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart, Carlos Vives and Camilo again pounce to the No. 1 rank on the overall Latin Airplay chart as “Baloncito Viejo” rules the June 18-dated list. The Colombians’ first collaboration lifts 2-1 in its 11th week...

www.billboard.com

Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (June 18)

Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. Advance Change Together (ACT) This week, Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Hispanic Federation announced Advance Change Together (ACT), a new initiative to support Latinx-led LGBTQ+ organizations. “Mi gente, we are always more powerful together,” Martin said in a video shared on social media. “We must unite to fight against attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, and speak up for the most marginalized among us.” According to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Black Eyed Peas Drop Intergalactic ‘Don’t You Worry’ Single & Video With Shakira, David Guetta: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Were you starting to miss the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira? Don’t you worry, they’ve got a brand new song and music video out now with David Guetta called “Don’t You Worry,” a feel good, space-themed summer anthem. The new music video finds the three rap stars behind BEP — will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo — playing aliens who come in peace to Shakira’s home planet, where the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer leads the charge in greeting and communicating with the extraterrestrial newcomers. “Don’t you worry, don’t you worry about a thing,” the quartet sings, with...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Paul McCartney Joined on Stage by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi as U.S. Tour Wraps

Click here to read the full article. Paul McCartney’s fans got more than they bargained for when local heroes Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi joined him on stage in New Jersey Thursday night (June 16). Late in the set at Met Life Stadium, Springsteen strolled to the middle to thunderous applause, and took the mic for a performance of his ‘80s hit “Glory Days” and the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.” McCartney and Springsteen have collaborated several times over the years, including a performance for Hard Rock Calling 2012 at London’s Hyde Park.During the encore at East Rutherford, Jon Bon...
MUSIC
Billboard

Charlie Puth And BTS’ Jungkook Have Cut a Collaboration ‘Left and Right’

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Puth has recruited K-pop royalty for his next project — a collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook. Late Thursday, Puth dropped a viral video in which he rings Jungkook and offers the star some suggestions on how to sing “Left and Right”. “Hey man, what does it sound like when you sing ‘Memories follow me left and right,'” Puth enquires. Jungkook obliges. For his next test, Puth asks Jungkook to stand to the left of the mic and sing “I can be over here,” and then do it to the right. Not a problem. “And it sounds like this,”...
MUSIC
Shakira
Carlos Vives
Ricky Martin
Billboard

BTS Lands Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘Proof’

Click here to read the full article. BTS’ new compilation album Proof debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated June 25), garnering the pop group its sixth chart-topper. The retrospective – consisting mostly of previously released material – bows with 314,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending June 16, according to Luminate. The overwhelmingly majority of that unit figure was driven by CD album sales. The anthology was released on June 10, four days before the group announced an indefinite “hiatus” to focus on solo ventures. The seven-member South Korean act was formed...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Drake Drops Surprise ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Album: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. Drake will be taking control over the summer after releasing his surprise seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind on Friday (June 17). The new full-length project comes only day after the Toronto rapper surprised the world with a simple announcement on his Instagram: “7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight.” It serves as the follow-up to the 6 God’s sixth LP Certified Lover Boy, which he dropped less than a year ago on Sept. 3, 2021. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well as Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, and it contained the Billboard Hot 100-topping single “Way...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Post Malone Adds 5 More Concerts to His Twelve Carat Tour in North America

Click here to read the full article. Post Malone is adding five new dates to his Twelve Carat Tour in North America. The 26-year-old rapper announced on Friday (June 17) that he will perform additional concerts in Toronto, Boston, New York and Los Angeles. The 38-date tour will launch on Sept. 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., and wrap with back-to-back concerts on Nov. 15-16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Live Nation-produced trek will also make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta and Vancouver. Roddy Ricch will appear as a special guest on most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Every Song Ranked on Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Album: Critic’s Picks

Click here to read the full article. The 6 God goes for seven. Nine months after Certified Lover Boy‘s momentous arrival, Drake delivered another album with Honestly, Nevermind on Friday (June 17). His seventh LP, Drizzy went against his usually well-calculated ways to announce the surprise album just mere hours before it landed on streaming services. The last time he pulled the surprise release was the critically acclaimed If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late in 2015. For once, Drake elected to keep his album shorter than his typically overstuffed albums with a modest 14 songs. Those expecting a rap album were sadly...
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake, John Legend & Muni Long, FKA Twigs & More: Which New Music Release Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. It’s new music Friday, which means there’s a fresh batch of new musical releases. One of hip-hop’s biggest names returns with a surprise album, two powerhouse R&B singers team up for a sultry duet, and an avant-garde artist returns with a hyper-catchy track. But which release was your favorite? Nine months after Certified Lover Boy‘s momentous arrival, Drake delivered another album with Honestly, Nevermind on Friday (June 17). His seventh LP, the Toronto rapper went against his usually well-calculated ways to announce the surprise album just mere hours before it landed on streaming services. Drizzy...
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake Triples Down, Promises Poetry Book and Another ‘Scary Hours’ Pack in 2022

Click here to read the full article. Drake‘s new Honestly, Nevermind album isn’t the only surprise the OVO boss has in store this year. During the debut episode of his new SiriusXM show Table For One on Thursday night (June 16), Drizzy also teased a few more projects he’s got planned, including a book of poetry and the next installment of his Scary Hours EP collection. On the first episode of the new show on his Sound42 Sirius channel — which premiered just before the 14-track Nevermind album dropped — Drake said, “Thank you to everybody who helped me with this....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Drake, Chlöe, Lil Baby and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Drake’s not done dominating, Chlöe continues to shine solo, and Lil Baby has our heads knocking. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Drake, Honestly, Nevermind  If Certified Lover Boy — delayed for months prior to its September 2021 release, then arriving with big-name collaborations and surefire hits — represented Drake’s grand return to the mainstream...
MUSIC
Billboard

Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks & More Win Big at 2022 A2IM Libera Awards (Full List)

Click here to read the full article. Japanese Breakfast swept the 2022 A2IM Awards, taking awards for record of the year, best alternative rock record, creative packaging, and marketing genius for the album Jubilee (Dead Oceans). The awards were presented at Webster Hall in New York City on Thursday (June 16) and also, in a different format, online on A2IM’s official YouTube channel. Past record of the year winners include Bon Iver, Alabama Shakes (the only two-time winners in the category), Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, The War on Drugs, Big Thief and last year’s winner, Phoebe Bridgers. Indie rockers Wet Leg won two...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Fans Choose Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. Drake‘s surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 17) on Billboard, choosing the Toronto rapper’s seventh studio album as their favorite new music release of the past week. Honestly, Nevermind brought in 43% of the vote, beating out new music by Chlöe Bailey (“Surprise”), John Legend featuring Muni Long (“Honey”), FKA Twigs (“Killer”), and Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg and Veeze (“U-Digg”). For his latest full-length project, Drake went against his usually well-calculated ways to announced Honestly, Nevermind just mere hours before it...
MUSIC
Billboard

Quavo & Takeoff Help Launch New Motown-COLORS Series Celebrating Black Music Month

Click here to read the full article. Motown Records and COLORSxSTUDIOS have partnered for an exclusive performance and content series to celebrate Black Music Month in June. The week-long series launched on Friday (June 17) with a performance and interview from Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff, who recently dropped their collaborative track “Hotel Lobby” under the moniker Unc & Phew. “In celebration of Black Music Month, we’re joining forces with Motown Records (@motownrecords) to present a special series of performances and interviews,” COLORS wrote on Instagram. “Over the course of the next week, we’ll be sharing a host of new episodes of A...
MUSIC
Billboard

Pink, Chris Rock, Nandi Bushell, Krist Novoselic & More Added to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

Click here to read the full article. The roster of superstars performing at the two upcoming Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts just keeps getting longer and bigger. On Friday (June 17), organizers announced another round of guests for the London and Los Angeles gigs in honor of the late Foo Fighters drummer. Earlier this week, the band announced the first group of musicians who will perform at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3, including former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, former Police drummer Stewart Copeland and Queens of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Shawn Gee With Live Nation Urban and the LA Phil to Produce Juneteenth Event at Hollywood Bowl With CNN

Click here to read the full article. Shawn Gee with Live Nation Urban and the LA Phil will produce the 2022 Juneteenth Celebration at Hollywood Bowl on Sunday (June 19). CNN will serve as the official broadcast partner and will showcase the performances on all CNN platforms live on Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The series will feature the The Re-Collective Orchestra, the first all-Black symphony orchestra to perform onstage in the Hollywood Bowl’s 100-year history. The 68-member orchestra was organized by violinist Stephanie Matthews and will be led by Derrick Hodge and Hollywood Bowl principal conductor Thomas Wilkins. Adam Blackstone and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Claud, Perfume Genius, Hercules & Love Affair & More

Click here to read the full article. With just a few weeks of Pride Month left, make sure you’re hearing the latest from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Claud’s euphoric new track, to Perfume Genius’s experimental new album, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below. Claud, “Go Home” In their short time on the scene, bedroom-pop sensation Claud has established their particular brand of the burgeoning genre by creating songs that are lyrically dark,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Reignwolf Drops New Track ‘The Woods’ With Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Reignwolf, the alter ego of thrash ax-man and singer Jordan Cook. In May 2020, more than a year after releasing debut album “Hear Me Out” in 2019, Reignwolf emerged from the garage of his Saskatchewan born home to drop the isolation-inspired banger “Cabin Fever,” injecting a shot of willful chaos into the smothering numbness of the pandemic. On Tuesday (June 14), Cook teased out his new song “The Woods” with a short video dispatch announcing his collaborator on the track — Rage Against the Machine drummer...
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Breaks Apple Music Dance Album Record for Most First-Day Streams

Click here to read the full article. Drake gave just one day’s notice before his surprise new album, Honestly, Nevermind, hit streaming services Friday (June 17), and yet it’s already become Apple Music’s biggest dance album in history by breaking the platform’s record for first-day streams worldwide, according to a news release by the streaming service. What’s more impressive? It only took one hour to do so. Honestly, Nevermind marks the 35-year-old rapper’s seventh studio album to date, featuring 14 total tracks and just one guest artist on “Jimmy Cooks,” the project’s final track which sees assistance from 21 Savage. The...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Pharrell Brings Clipse, Justin Timberlake to the Stage at Something in the Water Festival

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams‘ Something in the Water Festival took over Washington, D.C., over Juneteenth weekend, with his all-star headlining set featuring Justin Timberlake, a reunited Clipse, T.I. and N.O.R.E. A highlight of the night with Pharrell’s “Phriends” included Clipse (Malice and Pusha T) performing live together for the first time in years, bringing tracks like “Mr. Me Too,” “What Happened to That Boy,” “Cot Damn,” and “Grindin'” to the stage. Meanwhile, Pharrell welcomed Timberlake to the show for “Senorita,” “Rock Your Body,” “My Love” with T.I., “Sexy Back” and “Like I Love You.” Watch video clips from their Something in the Water appearances below. The festival, which launched in 2019 and celebrates art, culture and music, took place June 17-19 and was produced by Redrock Entertainment and Live Nation. Amazon Prime streamed the full fest on the Amazon Prime app and on the platform’s Twitch Channel.   More from BillboardBTS Lands Sixth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Proof'Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye West 'For Being the Best Dad to Our Babies'Fans Choose Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' as This Week's Favorite New Music
WASHINGTON, DC

