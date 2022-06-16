Want to make some money for unwanted guns? Here’s your chance in Fort Worth

Police are asking for your guns, and they’ll give you a $100 gift card per gun.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Northwest Division is hosting a gun buyback event later this month at the station.

Police officials are asking for unloaded weapons, and residents will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

The buyback will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27, June 28, June 29 and June 30.

The Northwest Division is at 4651 N. Main St. in Fort Worth.