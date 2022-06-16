ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Want to make some money for unwanted guns? Here’s your chance in Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Police are asking for your guns, and they’ll give you a $100 gift card per gun.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Northwest Division is hosting a gun buyback event later this month at the station.

Police officials are asking for unloaded weapons, and residents will receive a $100 Visa gift card.

The buyback will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27, June 28, June 29 and June 30.

The Northwest Division is at 4651 N. Main St. in Fort Worth.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man shot in groin outside Pioneer Grocery store

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17. West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Ms. Opal Lee kicks off Juneteenth celebrations in Fort Worth

The grandmother of Juneteenth herself, Ms. Opal Lee, kicks off the Juneteenth celebrations in Fort Worth. Lee will embark on her annual 2.5 mile walk to recognize the 2.5 years it took for the news of freedom to reach Texas. The route this year will be from Evans Avenue Plaza to the new City Hall.
timesnewsexpress.com

3 Arrested After Fort Worth Car Chase Ends in Dallas

Three people have been arrested after leading Fort Worth Police on a car chase into the Dallas area. The chase begin at 11:13 p.m. Saturday night after officers were called to a possible racing scene where they attempted to stop a vehicle from leaving. An initial pursuit stopped but began...
FORT WORTH, TX
reportwire.org

How Opal Lee helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday

After spending a morning in April at her 13-acre farm, a food bank and a fundraiser for a Juneteenth museum, Opal Lee, 95, kicked off her shoes at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, and sat down to relax. She joked that the house looks like a museum with nearly...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police hosting gun buyback program

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department Northwest Division is hosting a gun buyback program.  Anyone who turns in an unloaded firearm will receive a $100 Visa gift card per gun, no questions asked.The event is from June 27 through 30 at 4561 North Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
FORT WORTH, TX
nypressnews.com

Opal Lee, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,’ is only just getting started at 95: ‘None of us are free until we’re all free’

It’s the second year of marking Juneteenth as a federal holiday, but there is still a lot of work to do. And 95-year-old Opal Lee is here for it. The Fort Worth, Texas, “Grandmother of Juneteenth” should know. She spent years working to get the day recognized as a national holiday, commemorating the day in 1865 that the last slaves were informed of the end of the Civil War, when Union soldiers delivered the news of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation to 250,000 newly freed slaves in Galveston, Texas, two and a half years after it was issued.
FORT WORTH, TX
BET

‘Grandmother Of Juneteenth’ Continues Walk For Freedom Second Year After Winning Fight For Federal Holiday

Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” helped celebrate the holiday in Fort Worth, Texas. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, on June 18 (Saturday) Lee and hundreds of people marched 2.5 miles through Fort Worth. Though the day was full of joy and appreciation in the midst of a scorching hot day, Lee, 95, says there’s more to be done.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

3 arrested leading officers on car chase, crashing in Dallas

DALLAS — Three people have been arrested after police said they led officers on a chase Saturday night from Fort Worth to the Dallas area. Police said the incident began just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a disturbance call involving "possible racers" in Fort Worth. When officers arrived on the scene, the crowd began to disperse. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver took off through a neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#The Northwest Division
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth seeks “missing middle” housing as prices soar

While Fort Worth’s economy is booming with employment gains outpacing national trends, the rise in home prices is creating concern that the area’s traditional variety of housing options is disappearing. In May, the median price for new homes hit a record high of $367,000, up 24.4% from $295,000...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officer Hospitalized, Accused of DWI After Arlington Crash: PD

A Dallas police officer faces a driving while intoxicated charge when he is discharged from the hospital after crashing his pickup into a tree, according to the Arlington Police Department. The Arlington Police Department says, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 6900 block of Russell Curry...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to shooting call, gang unit assisting with investigation

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department responded to a shooting call at the Mariposa Apartments located at the 1200 block of Oak Hill Road Friday evening.  At about 6 p.m., East Division officers found a juvenile male who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said he was in the 2200 block of East Loop 820 when he was shot.  The victim was uncooperative with officers, police said. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in good condition for treatment.  Gang unit officers are assisting police with the investigation and there is no suspect in custody.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
4K+
Followers
581
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy