Want to make some money for unwanted guns? Here’s your chance in Fort Worth
Police are asking for your guns, and they’ll give you a $100 gift card per gun.
The Fort Worth Police Department’s Northwest Division is hosting a gun buyback event later this month at the station.
Police officials are asking for unloaded weapons, and residents will receive a $100 Visa gift card.
The buyback will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 27, June 28, June 29 and June 30.
The Northwest Division is at 4651 N. Main St. in Fort Worth.
