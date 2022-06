Lou Ann Fulbright, 71, of Batesville died Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was born April 19, 1951, in Batesville to Fred Pierce and Helen (Burrow) Pierce. Lou Ann was a compassionate, loving, and caring lady who cared for everyone. She loved her animals and restoring furniture. She enjoyed going to flea markets and traveling.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO