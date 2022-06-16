ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw shop sells Confederate memorabilia under controversy

 3 days ago
KENNESAW, Ga. — City officials in Kennesaw are defending a controversial decision to allow a decades-old shop on Main Street to stay in business - a shop selling racist relics and Confederate merchandise. A council member resigned in protest, and other critics vowed to fight the decision. “Wildman’s...

Christopher Sullivan
3d ago

It’s part of history people deal with it it hasn’t bothered people in the past 50 years and black-and-white people have all went in there before just to see what it is. It’s these Gen Z is what’s wrong with this generation because they want to destroy history instead of learning about it

Peachtree Corners: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Peachtree Corners, Georgia

It is roughly the shape of an arc and is bordered to the west and north by the park lands which surround the Chattahoochee River. Peachtree city is 20 miles southwest from Atlanta. It's easily accessible via Interstate 75 or 85. The community is connected to Fulton, Coweta, and Clayton Counties by State Highways 54 & 74. Express commuter bus and/or train service is available just outside of Peachtree City and across the metro area, and many have direct-to-Midtown/Downtown routes.
WATCH: Thousands attend Juneteenth Atlanta Black History Parade

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people from across metro Atlanta met in the downtown area to celebrate Juneteenth, the official commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. The Saturday event included a parade, music, art, food, family fun and celebrations of Black culture. A bill making Juneteenth...
Hundreds of Juneteenth vendors prepare for weekend heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across broad region

STILLMORE, Ga. (AP) — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah. People say they felt the shaking across much […]
MAC GORDON: 'Other Georgia' won't decide November election

Atlanta and its spaghetti bowl of highways, freeways and airways just thought there was a way to hem us in. We entered the massive southern capital — the place characterized as “too busy to hate” — on the north end, darting left and right on 12-to-16 lanes of concrete, amid a chorus of big trucks, breakaway speedsters and all other manner of travel hell on Interstate 285, an evil loop that encircles the city for almost 65 miles.
Updated with city’s response: Kennesaw councilman resigns, former councilwoman relocating business over Wildman’s reopening

UPDATE: Kennesaw issued the following statement through their spokesperson, Communication and Engagement Manager Rebecca Graham:. The City of Kennesaw has issued a business license to Dent Myers Enterprises Inc., doing business as Wildman’s Civil War Surplus (hereinafter referred to as “business license holder”). The business license holder went through the procedural process that is required by all businesses within the City of Kennesaw when applying for a new business license. This process includes on-site inspections by the Cobb County Fire Marshall’s Office and the City of Kennesaw Building Official. The business license holder obtained a Certificate of Occupancy and ultimately a legal business license. Dent Myers Enterprises Inc., doing business as Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, is legally permitted to operate within the city limits of the City of Kennesaw.
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach. Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.
NEWS BRIEF: Mayor proposes limits on investors as housing prices swell

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants the government to place restrictions on real estate investors who are contributing to a surge in the region’s house prices. Dickens told Bloomberg News his idea is to prevent Atlanta neighborhoods from being engulfed by well-heeled property speculators and is similar to the Community Reinvestment Act — a federal law designed for banks to address the requirements of all borrowers.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
Free splash pads and fountains around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — There are many other places besides the public pools to cool off this summer in metro Atlanta as temperatures continue to break records. Check out the list below for free splash pads and fountains around the city, their hours and locations. Fountains. This fountain has bright colors...
Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
Shortages, cancellations and delays frustrate passengers at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta-based Delta and American Airlines have been facing numerous challenges including delays and cancelations this week. While some issues faced have been completely out of their control and unexpected, it hasn’t stopped thousands of passengers from being frustrated. Delta Airlines officials tell CBS46 News the...
