ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Suspect arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of ‘DJ Gio’ and a second person

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZrAJ_0gD7kMn600

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department announced the arrest of a man in the East Bay on Thursday in connection with the April 10 shooting of Giovanni ‘DJ Gio ‘ Pizano and one other person in the Natomas area of Sacramento.

Nigel Robinson, 22, was detained in a Vallejo home after detectives and SWAT Officers served search warrants at two homes in connection with the investigation, according to police.

DJ Gio was identified by family and friends as one of the victims in the early-morning fatal shooting on the 2500 block of Amelia Earhart Avenue, several steps from DJ Gio’s home.

“I came upon my son’s body right there, where the flowers are. Those stains that you see there, that’s his blood running to the curb,” said DJ Gio’s mother Anita Razo in a previous FOX40 report.

12 deaths attributed to fentanyl in Placer County this year, sheriff confirms

The shooting took place on April 10 at 3:25 a.m. and two men died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Robinson was detained and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Sacramento Police investigate deadly shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after a Sunday morning shooting in the South Hagginwood neighborhood of Sacramento, police say. According to the Sacramento Police Department, around 4 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Branch Street in Sacramento after hearing reports of a shooting. One...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young child and father die in Crockett murder-suicide

CROCKETT, Calif. - Two people were found dead Friday night inside an apartment in Crockett. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s have not yet identified the people who died in what they are calling a murder-suicide. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, several Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies began arriving at the...
CROCKETT, CA
FOX40

Man found dead after early-morning shooting in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Department homicide detectives said they are currently investigating a fatal shooting in the 2700 block of Branch Street that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. Police said that when they arrived on scene they found a man had been shot at least once and medical personnel pronounced the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

Fairfield man fights, uses bear spray against officer during arrest

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield police officer was sprayed with bear spray during a fight while trying to stop a man on a bike on Central Way near North Texas Street. According to the Fairfield Police Department, 29-year-old John Rogers attempted to ride away from officer Kimball after being uncooperative and confrontational during a […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man arrested in Nevada County for firearm-involved road rage

Nevada City, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Grass Valley officers arrested a man after he allegedly brandished a firearm at other motorists along State Route 20 near Casci Road on Friday afternoon. Officers arrested David Lawrence Andersen, 59, after he entered the Nevada City/Grass Valley area and officers conducted a search of his vehicle, which resulted […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Officials investigate apparent murder-suicide in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies found two people dead Friday night in Crockett in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities said. After receiving a report, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Pomona Street around 8:32 p.m. Friday. Officials found a deceased man and juvenile inside, who both appeared to have been deceased for hours.
CROCKETT, CA
FOX40

Sacramento men attempt to steal almost $3,000 worth of plywood in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Three men from Sacramento were arrested in Lincoln on Saturday for attempting to steal 74 sheets of plywood from a job site, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Omar Alejo, 38, Oscar Guillen, 35, and Jose Loya-Carlon, 35, all of Sacramento were booked into the South Placer County Jail for grand […]
LINCOLN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Second Person#Violent Crime#Swat#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Driver killed after vehicle shooting in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving two cars Friday night around 10:09 p.m., according to a Nixle alert. The incident happened in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Mowry Avenue where officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat. Police said they believe the victim was the […]
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held for 14-year-old murder victim in 1994 cold case

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A vigil was held Friday for 14-year-old Jenny Lin, who was found murdered at her family’s home in Castro Valley in 1994. Lin's killer has yet to be identified by authorities. "It's just hard for us to get over it. It’s just so difficult," said...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
FOX40

K Street shooting suspect makes court appearance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTX) — Mtula Payton, the third and final suspect in the K Street shooting made his first appearance in court Thursday. All three suspects are now in the Sacramento County Jail.  Payton’s lawyer saying his client actually may have a self-defense case. It all comes down to the evidence and what the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news24-680.com

Unrelated Burglary Calls Rattle Lamorinda Saturday

A pair of apparently unrelated burglary calls – one believed successful, the other under investigation – brought police, their helicopters and dogs on the run Saturday. The first incident was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. when an Orinda resident contacted police after burglars made off with several shotguns from the garage of a residence on Bobolink Road. No suspect information was immediately available although a “small, white car” was reportedly spotted leaving the neighborhood.
ORINDA, CA
Concord News Journal

Oakland police investigating a hit-and-run accident that left one man dead

Oakland, California – The police are looking into an accident in downtown Oakland where a 42-year-old bicyclist was killed when a vehicle hit him and then fled the scene. According to reports from the Oakland Police Department, the man was riding his bicycle on Jefferson Street close to 14th Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was going the same way he was. The accident took place just before 8:30 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 fentanyl-related arrests

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 300 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets after Placer County deputies arrested two people in Sheridan on suspicion of possession and intent to sell.  Law enforcement said fentanyl is becoming more prevalent in Northern California and parents of victims are sending a stern warning to everyone.  The […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Plywood Thieves Arrested For Stealing Over 70 Sheets Worth Almost $3,000

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, three men were arrested for stealing 74 sheets of plywood from a construction site located near Nisenen Valley Drive, said the Lincoln Police Department. The three men were seen loading the stolen plywood into a white Ford pickup and a black Ford pickup with an attached trailer. An officer located both suspect vehicles at Twelve Bridges Drive and Sierra College Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop on one of the vehicles. When one of the vehicles attempted to flee, the officer alerted another officer who pulled them over near Highway 193 and Sierra College Boulevard. The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Omar Alejo of Sacramento, 35-year-old Oscar Guillen of Sacramento, and 35-year-old Jose Loya-Carlon of Sacramento. In total, the three men stole 74 sheets of plywood for a total value of $2,960. The plywood was recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from.
LINCOLN, CA
KRON4 News

Police: 1 dead, 4 others shot in downtown Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) – Five people were shot last night in downtown Oakland, police confirmed with KRON4 at 8:29 a.m. Friday. The shooting was just before 10:30 p.m. last night in the 300 block of 14th Street, according to Officer Darryl Rodgers of the Oakland Police Department. Two adults were found at the scene with gunshot […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: June 13-16

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: June 13-16,...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal crash westbound on Bay Bridge, DUI suspected

This story has been updated to include details from the collision. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge. The crash was reported around 2:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy