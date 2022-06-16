Suspect arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of ‘DJ Gio’ and a second person

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department announced the arrest of a man in the East Bay on Thursday in connection with the April 10 shooting of Giovanni ‘DJ Gio ‘ Pizano and one other person in the Natomas area of Sacramento.

Nigel Robinson, 22, was detained in a Vallejo home after detectives and SWAT Officers served search warrants at two homes in connection with the investigation, according to police.

DJ Gio was identified by family and friends as one of the victims in the early-morning fatal shooting on the 2500 block of Amelia Earhart Avenue, several steps from DJ Gio’s home.

“I came upon my son’s body right there, where the flowers are. Those stains that you see there, that’s his blood running to the curb,” said DJ Gio’s mother Anita Razo in a previous FOX40 report.

The shooting took place on April 10 at 3:25 a.m. and two men died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Robinson was detained and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on homicide charges, according to police.

