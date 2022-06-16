ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in a California national park after running out of gas in extreme heat

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — A man was found dead in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday after running out of gas in the extreme heat.

The National Park Service Death Valley said in a news release that park visitors on Tuesday found David Kelleher’s body. Officials at the park said Kelleher, 67, appeared to be walking after running out of gas.

The Associated Press said Kelleher was not reported missing but a park ranger spotted the car on June 8 and June 11 in the parking lot. The NPS said temperatures during that time were up to 123 degrees.

The NPS said there was a note left in his car that said “out of gas,” and had mentioned to a park ranger on May 30 that he was low on gas when they cited him for off-road driving. He was also parked at one of the most popular viewpoints at the Death Valley National Park.

Park rangers, according to the NPS, recommend that in the extreme heat they have been experiencing that if your car is broken down, it is better to stay with your car than try to walk for help.

The AP said Kelleher’s death is the second reported death a the national park this month.

3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — (AP) — A 70-foot yacht burned and sank in New Hampshire, sending three people to the hospital, authorities said. The vessel, the Elusive, was on the Piscataqua River heading toward a marina in New Castle around 4 p.m. Saturday when a passenger noticed black smoke below deck, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said in a statement.
Montana governor faces criticism for vacation during floods

RED LODGE, Mont. — (AP) — Amid heavy criticism six days after leaving the country without telling his constituents, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's office confirmed Friday he had gone to Italy with his wife but was briefed regularly about intense flooding that devastated a large swath of Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities.
Florida woman facing hate crime charges after alleged anti-Asian pepper spray attack in NYC

NEW YORK — A Florida woman was charged Saturday in connection with an alleged anti-Asian attack in Manhattan earlier this month. According to court records, Madeline Barker, 47, has been charged with four counts of second-degree aggravated harassment and three counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime. She was also charged with a single count of attempted assault as a hate crime, NBC News reported.
Massachusetts to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for youngest kids starting Tuesday

BOSTON — Vaccine appointments for children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old will open on Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced Sunday. For this age group, the Pfizer vaccine consists of three pediatric doses and the Moderna vaccine is comprised of two pediatric doses. There are expected to be more than 400 locations for young children to get vaccinated across the state in the coming weeks.
