Owner of Vision Home Builders charged with fraud

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Breaking developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation. Criminal charges have been filed against the owner of Vision Home Builders in connection to an unfinished home.

The company closed without warning in late April . More than a dozen customers say they are out tens of thousands and have unfinished or never started homes.

Criminal charges have been filed and according to court documents, an arrest warrant has been issued for Jeff McCrery, the owner of the now-closed Vision Homes.

All of this comes a day after a violent altercation with McCreary, a client of his company, and this reporter and my photographer.

“The biggest question is where did our money go? Where did the money that you drew go? What’s the next step we have walls that could collapse and fall in,” said Ron Herbst, a customer of Vision Home Builders.

Ron Herbst talked with the I-team back on May 2 just days after Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors. He and his partner were hoping to have their dream home built near Gordon in Schuylkill County.

“Pay for what has been done and give back what you haven’t used. That’s a substantial amount of money that has not been used roughly $115,000,” stated Herbst.

Just this week criminal charges were filed in a Dauphin County District Court against McCreary in connection with the Herbst property.

His partner lives near Harrisburg the I-Team obtained a copy of the arrest affidavit which alleges that McCreary did not perform the work he had agreed to in a contract signed in January. He’s now charged with:

Home improvement fraud

Deceptive or fraudulent business practices

Theft by deception

This comes as South Centre Township Police are investigating a violent confrontation Wednesday outside the offices of vision home builders.

When another customer of the company, Amber Bradshaw came to the offices looking for her money, $130,000, she claims McCreary ower her for an unfinished new home.

McCreary then turned his attention to this reporter and my photographer..We went to the office to once again seek comment on the company closing.

It is still unclear what the next step will be in the dauphin county charges. An official at Dauphin County district court tells the I-Team the charges remain filed and there is an active arrest warrant for Jeff McCreary.

South Centre Township Police tell me they are investigating yesterday’s violent confrontation.

