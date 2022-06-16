ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Truck hauling peanut butter catches fire in Illinois

By Cassandra Smith
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7WWa_0gD7jYAn00

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Towing officials said a truck caught fire Wednesday while carrying 44,000 pounds of peanut butter.

It happened on I-57 North near Rantoul. Feldkamp’s Towing service shared pictures of the scene. Charred jars of peanut butter could be seen scattered across the side of the road.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPwVR_0gD7jYAn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1471Pz_0gD7jYAn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4BPQ_0gD7jYAn00

Officials have not yet announced what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
foxillinois.com

Woman in fatal Effingham crash identified

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign County Coroner identified a woman who died in a car crash as Rachel M. Pace. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m. on Friday at a hospital in Urbana. According to police, at around 9:00 a.m. Pace was driving southbound on...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Man dies after motorcycle crash

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after the Champaign County coroner said he was involved in a crash with his motorcycle. Coroner Duane Northrup said 30-year-old Colton Fender was pronounced dead at a hospital Thursday night. This was after Fender was driving his motorcycle on Lombard Street. Northrup said Fender crashed with another […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Saturday morning shooting, crash sends one to the hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A shooting and subsequent crash early Saturday morning sent one person to the hospital. At 5:43 a.m., officers from the Urbana Police Department responded to the intersection of West University and North Goodwin Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old male passenger in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

House fire breaks out early Friday

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville and area firefighters responded to an early-morning house fire Friday. It happened near Market and North State streets. Westville Fire Assistant Chief Mark Ames II said fire was coming through the roof prior to crews arriving. They were able to get the fire under control in around an hour. Those […]
WESTVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Champaign County, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Champaign County, IL
Accidents
County
Champaign County, IL
City
Rantoul, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
newschannel20.com

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Saint Joseph man has died after his vehicle rear-ended another in Champaign County. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 27-year-old Caleb A. Huls. Northrup says Huls was traveling northbound on County Road 2200E on Thursday when his vehicle hit another near...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Semi truck carrying potatoes catches fire on I-74

UPDATE: Officers said there is still a significant backup in traffic. The right shoulder is clear. Eastbound traffic on I-74 is getting by on that right shoulder. Fire officials stated there were potatoes in the back of the truck. Drivers are still asked to be careful while traveling in the area and seek another route […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Man dies in Iroquois County go-kart crash

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 53-year-old man from Cissna Park was killed on Tuesday after his homemade go-kart collided with an SUV. The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1300E and 400N near Cissna Park. Sheriff’s deputies said James E. Trent was ejected from his go-kart in the crash and sustained serious […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Accident#Feldkamp S Towing#Nexstar Media Inc
WAND TV

Coroner: One dead after two vehicles crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAING COUNTY, (WAND)- A man from Saint Joseph, IL. was pronounced dead after a two vehicle crash on Thursday, per Champaign County Coroner. According to the coroner, Caleb A. Huls, 27, was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the scene of the crash located on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North, in Stanton Township, Champaign County, Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases name of baby who died after unresponsive at daycare

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed the death of a seven-week-old that was taken to the hospital after being transported by EMS from a daycare in Forsyth. Officials say that the baby’s name was Maren Gallagher, and that preliminary autopsy findings suggest that she sustained an injury to her head. They […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCIA

Man arrested in Decatur drug raid

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department raided a house near Hunt Street and Foster Avenue. Members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team and Decatur Police’s Street Crimes Unit carried out a warranted search that had been approved as part of […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Daycare employee charged, details emerge in newborn death case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Taylor Burris, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery to a child and endangering the life or health of a child after a 7-week-year-old died from injuries sustained under her care, according to Macon County court documents. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon’s office handled the autopsy. Allmon confirmed the newborn’s name, Maren Gallagher, after Burris was arraigned in court Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Name of in-home daycare worker accused of causing newborn's death released by officials

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - An in-home daycare worker is charged after police said she admitted to shaking a 7-week-old baby girl, causing her death. Officials confirmed the name of the suspect is Taylor Burris, 24, of Forsyth. She is charged with Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, Aggravated Battery to a Child Resulting in Death and Involuntary Manslaughter.
FORSYTH, IL
Q985

This Plant is Now Flowering In Illinois–And It Can Kill You

It's known by many names; devil's bread, devil's porridge, poison parsley, carrot fern, California fern, winter fern, and others--but you've probably heard the name before. Conium maculatum, or more commonly, poison hemlock. And as for the part about it being able to kill you, if you doubt me, remember what...
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

New mac & cheese restaurant opens in Urbana

URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A new restaurant just opened in Urbana for the owners, it has been a long time coming. The restaurant is called “I Heart Mac & Cheese” and it opened on Wednesday at 202 East University Avenue. Co-owner Tyler Rohrer said the restaurant should’ve opened years ago, but due to COVID-19 and […]
URBANA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Bailey leads primary for Governor

DECATUR, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Multiple polls show Darren Bailey taking the lead in the race for Governor. With only a week left until the primary election, Bailey is counting on a Trump endorsement to be the knockout punch. Bailey joins Capitol Connection on the road from his bus tour across the state.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Several rally around alleged hate crime victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of attacking a transgender woman at a Forsyth Casey's made his first appearance in court on Friday. Scott Collins, was charged with a hate crime, disorderly conduct, aggravated battery and criminal damage back in May. While in court on Friday, several gathered outside the...
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy