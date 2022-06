New York Attorney General Letitia James announced this week that her office secured up to $58.5 million from one of the largest drug manufacturers in the country, Mallinckrodt, for its role in fueling the opioid crisis. According to James, Mallinckrodt used deceptive and misleading marketing tactics to encourage use of its highly addictive opioids that harmed communities across the country. Mallinckrodt entered into bankruptcy proceedings shortly after James filed a lawsuit against the company in March 2019. The agreement resolves those claims and raises the total amount secured by Attorney General James from opioid manufacturers and distributors to more than $1.5 billion to combat the opioid crisis.

