Mackinac Island, MI

National Fudge Day: Celebrating Mackinac Island’s Iconic Treat

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago

Of the many scents you’ll experience on Mackinac Island, fudge it probably the sweetest one!

The “Fudge Capital of the World” is home to 13 fudge stores that make 10,000 pounds of fudge every day.

Tim Hygh, CEO of the Mackinac Tourism Bureau, joined ‘the four’ LIVE to talk about shipping the world famous treats.

Learn what it takes to make all of that wonderful fudge by clicking here.

Start planning your trip to Mackinac Island today by clicking here.

