Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration Set For June 18th

By EOA Staff
 3 days ago
The Annapolis Juneteenth Planning Committee and the City of Annapolis are hosting the second annual Juneteenth celebration with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 17th, and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 18. Traditionally, June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end...

Bay Weekly

Celebrating Juneteenth in Chesapeake Country

Last year, Governor Larry Hogan and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that the state and county would recognize June 19 as a county and state holiday. Juneteenth marks the date in 1865 when a Union Army general announced to troops in Texas that slavery had been outlawed, well over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It was also declared a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed similar legislation.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
coolprogeny.com

Kid-Friendly Juneteenth Celebrations in Baltimore!

Looking for ways to celebrate Juneteenth with the kids? Here’s a round-up of fam-friendly Juneteenth Celebrations in and around Baltimore!. The largest African American festival on the East Coast returns to Druid Hill Park on Juneteenth weekend. For two days, people from all walks of life come together to enjoy national entertainment, local eats, art, and more. MORE.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Touts Success Of 2022 AFRAM Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott said that this year’s large and successful AFRAM Festival coupled with the other events surrounding Juneteenth shows “the promise” of Baltimore. The crowd of people that showed up to Druid Hill Park to celebrate Juneteenth or spend time with their family for Father’s Day is an indicator of “the bright future that we have ahead,” he told WJZ’s Tim Williams and Sina Gebre-Ab. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, so Williams and Gebre-Ab talked to Scott about the work he put into bringing back the festival following the coronavirus pandemic.  “Listen, there is no world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Rehab 2 Perform Celebrates New Location in Gambrills

When you are injured, it is critical to get back to 100% (whatever that is for you) as soon and as safely as possible. And Rehab 2 Perform is making it easier for Anne Arundel County residents with the opening of their sixth location in Gambrills. They opened their fifth location in Annapolis in the summer of 2021, Columbia, was number six, in the fall of 2021, and their newest location (number 7) is in Gambrills right behind Dick’s Sporting Goods, was opened in the spring of 2022.
GAMBRILLS, MD
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Author, Producer, Screenwriter Rodney Barnes Will be Honored by Annapolis with Key to the City

Rodney Barnes—a California-based screenwriter, producer and author with Annapolis roots— knows that it is possible for an individual who was raised in a small town to dream big and achieve phenomenal results. In an interview, Barnes recently told The Baltimore Times that getting up and facing the work every day is not easy in his profession, but he often gets “stuff done.” This is what makes the industry veteran proud of himself. Over time, Barnes’ successful formula has entailed lots of listening, learning, and taking action.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Liquified Creative Wins Bronze Telly for The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Campaign

The Telly Awards announced that the recruitment campaign video produced for The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, Are You Ready to Take Flight, has received a Bronze Telly Award. The Telly Awards seek out a variety of video and television content and are judged by leaders from numerous television stations and streaming platforms such as Netflix, ESPN, and A&E, to determine which content reflects the highest standards within the multimedia industry.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Preparations Underway Before AFRAM Festival Kicks Off In Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park.. “This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair. AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture. The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Festival Brings High-Profile & Local Artists To Baltimore This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists. AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday. Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance. “It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said. For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer. The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville. “I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.” The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Will Rename Two Residence Halls For First Black Graduates

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two residence halls on the Towson University campus will be renamed for the school’s first Black graduates, Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris, both members of the class of 1959. In the fall, West Village 1 will become Harris Hall, while West Village 2 will be known Barnes Hall following a formal dedication ceremony. “Ms. Barnes and Ms. Harris paved the way for the thousands of students that follow in their footsteps still today,” said Towson University president Kim Schatzel. “They continued to transform their communities through decades of service as teachers and administrators in Maryland’s public schools, further establishing...
TOWSON, MD
Atlas Obscura

What’s Up with Columbia, Maryland’s Quirky Street Names?

“Take Rustling Leaf to Brush Run, then it’s a right onto Perfect Hour.”. “Turn left off Windharp Way onto Deep Calm. (No, not ‘Street’ or ‘Court,’ just ‘Deep Calm.’)”. Anyone asking for directions through Columbia, Maryland’s residential neighborhoods could be forgiven for thinking...
NBC Washington

‘Something in the Water' Begins Downtown

D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Performer Le’Andria Johnson Has A Message In Her Ministry: Keep Moving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson sings about the blessings of life and tries to reach the people who don’t know how to digest their emotions about life’s difficulties. She spoke to WJZ’s Ava-Joye Burnett about her music and her ministry. WJZ is the official TV partner of AFRAM, which kicked off at Druid Hill Park. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. The song Better Days is self-explanatory, Johnson told Burnett. “Better days are coming and I am grateful to be able...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County celebrates purchase agreement of property owned by Girl Scouts

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County representatives celebrated the purchase agreement of a 21-acre property from the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Senator Chris Van Hollen, state and local officials, and community members to celebrate the completion of the purchase agreement for Camp Ilchester.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
