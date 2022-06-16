ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Man charged in shooting of California Highway Patrol officer

By JOHN ANTCZAK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3MjA_0gD7igJw00
This undated image released by the California Highway Patrol shows Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, who was in custody Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for the wounding of a California Highway Patrol officer who was shot during a traffic stop in Los Angeles, authorities said. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop in Los Angeles was charged Thursday with attempted murder of a peace officer, prosecutors said.

The case against Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, includes an allegation of use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, an enhancement that could result in a sentence of 40 years to life in prison, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Khosroabadi appeared in court later Thursday at the county’s Van Nuys courthouse but his arraignment was continued to June 30. He will be held without bail pending the hearing.

It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was shot multiple times Monday night after stopping a car in the Studio City area of LA. The CHP said the officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and was expected to survive.

The shooter fled the scene, triggering a manhunt. Khosroabadi was identified as a suspect and on Tuesday morning a Los Angeles police bloodhound followed a scent from his apparent apartment to a homeless camp where he was found in a tent.

Family members have said Khosroabadi is a former U.S. Marine who suffered post-traumatic stress syndrome after fighting in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011.

“He is not a terrorist. He is not a bad person. He’s the most loving person I’ve ever met,” Khosroabadi’s brother, Robert Thompson-Khosroabadi, said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. “He was on his way to give a toy to our younger cousin with autism when the incident occurred. PTSD can strike at any moment.”

