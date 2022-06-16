Neighbor records video of police presence after toddler shot in Goldsboro
where was this person at when the toddler got shot? what they only care about what police does and not the people who kill the kids in the neighborhood????
Just sad!!! Prayers Prayers 🙏 What is really going on in this city!!!! Hope the baby is okay smh just senseless
Prevention of 'these things' would be incarceration. Only way to control some animals is through euthanasia.
