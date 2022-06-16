ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Temporary lane closure with lane shift on Furys Ferry Road

By Karlton Clay
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a temporary lane closure with lanes shift starting on Monday.

The temporary closure will be on Furys Ferry Road, and it will be relocate utilities in the southbound lane at the intersection of Oleander Trail.

The temporary lane closure will be from Monday, June 20th to Friday, June 24th from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. each day.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.

