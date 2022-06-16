Where to take Dad on Father’s Day in Fort Worth: steaks, barbecue, chicken-fried steak

Steaks or BBQ? Don’t make Dad grill

Hey, Bud! Anybody have a big Father’s Day special?

Sadly, Father’s Day ranks way down the list of special dining days. It’s behind Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter and even some of the weekday celebrations.

I’d suggest somewhere traditional like Reata or Cattlemen’s , or somewhere with a wide-ranging menu like Charleston’s or Lucile’s , both known for chicken-fried steak, or the Tavern . If he wants barbecue with air conditioning, then try Heim Barbecue on the River at 5333 White Settlement Road. (And check out the new smoked chicken.)

River Oaks Cafe serves chicken and dumplings

Hey, Bud! Where are you going now for chicken and dumplings?

—Diner eating chicken and dumplings at Old Neighborhood Grill

You know already that Old Neighborhood Grill , 1633 Park Place Ave., serves them Wednesdays. But the well-kept secret is that River Oaks Cafe , 4837 River Oaks Blvd., offers chicken and dumplings every day. You never have to wonder whether it’s “dumplings day.”

Paris Coffee Shop remembering the late Mike Smith

Hey, Bud! What should I try at Paris Coffee Shop?

—Paris newbie

It’s too soon. The shorthanded staff is swamped dealing with the crowds for the remodeled Paris , particularly at breakfast. But go by 704 W. Magnolia Ave. at an off-hour — say, a late lunch — and hug the longtime servers grieving the death of former owner and operator Mike Smith , who ran the Paris for 55 years after his father ran it for 36.

I went the other day for tuna salad. It still tastes like Mike’s.