Heat Advisory issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHWESTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 808 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Ralph, or 22 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Hail up to golf ball size and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ralph and White Butte. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARDING COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO