ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, MT

Heat Advisory issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 03:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for northwestern South Dakota. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harding, northeastern Butte and southwestern Perkins Counties through 930 PM MDT At 854 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles southwest of Zeona, or 40 miles southeast of Buffalo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Zeona around 900 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butte by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Butte County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 806 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newell Lake, or 27 miles northeast of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dears Ears Butte. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHWESTERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 808 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Ralph, or 22 miles northeast of Buffalo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Hail up to golf ball size and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ralph and White Butte. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Butte, Harding, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 22:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Harding; Lawrence SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 388 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN SOUTH DAKOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA BUTTE HARDING IN WEST CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA LAWRENCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BUFFALO, DEADWOOD, DOWNTOWN BELLE FOURCHE, LEAD, AND SPEARFISH.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy