Cornelia, GA

Nancy H. Stovall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Nancy H. Stovall, age 99 of Cornelia passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her residence. A daughter of the late Charles Crawford Hipps and Pertha Forster Hipps, she was born May 5, 1923, in Asheville, North Carolina. She was Postmaster for the...

Raymond Wooten Patton

Raymond Wooten Patton, age 81, of Cornelia, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022. Mr. Patton was born March 30, 1941, in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Gordon and Lucy Worley Patton. He was an avid user of CB radios. Mr. Patton worked for over 25 years at Nicolon Manufacturing. Even though he only had a 6th grade education, if anyone ever showed him how to do anything he could always do anything. Raymond can be described as extremely generous, he would give you the shirt off of his back if he thought you needed it. His life has had a ripple effect on many people that has made huge differences in their own lives. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Cotton Patton, sisters Anna Maie Evans and Julie Smith as well as his brother Benny Patton.
CORNELIA, GA
Franklin Alfred Stone

Franklin Alfred Stone, age 82, of Flowery Branch, entered rest Friday, June 17, 2022, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Franklin was born September 5, 1939, in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Alfred Thomas & Polly Ann Elks Stone. He served his country proudly in the United States Marines. He worked in the administrative field in accounting & payroll for Greyhound Exposition. Franklin was an avid collector. He collected all kinds of things, but a few of his favorites were military models, stamps & coins. His pride & joy was his grandchildren & great-grandchildren. He loved them with all his heart & they loved him just the same. He was of the Catholic faith and was preceded in death by his sisters, Nova Lietzen & Vickie Smith.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Girls’ day out in Buford

I’ve spent a lot of time in the Buford area over the years. Many weeks were spent camping at one of the US Army Corps of Engineers campgrounds on Lake Lanier. Many more days were spent zipping across the lake in our boat or floating on rafts in calm coves and under the hot sun. We’d leave the lake for groceries and other necessities when absolutely necessary. Running down to Buford was just part of the routine.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Rabun County wreck sends 2 to hospital

Two Franklin, North Carolina, men were injured, one seriously, when the truck they were in ran down an embankment Friday in Sky Valley. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on GA 246 at Winding Ridge Road. According to the Georgia State Patrol, 56-year-old Domingo Roman was driving a Ford LNT80 west on Highway 246 when the truck traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail. The truck, which was hauling a paver and small roller at the time, then ran down an embankment and overturned.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Search continues for boater who drowned in Lake Lanier

Game wardens are back on Lake Lanier searching for an Atlanta man who drowned Saturday afternoon while boating. Witnesses told officials that 29-year-old Kaiyan Ding went overboard in the open water between Holiday Marina and Van Pugh South. Lt. Judd Smith with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement...
ATLANTA, GA
Coroner releases name of woman found dead near Toccoa train tracks

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a Seneca, South Carolina, woman whose body was found Thursday near railroad tracks in Toccoa. Toccoa police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on June 16 after a 911 caller reported a possible dead body near the tracks on Currahee Street at Highland Avenue.
TOCCOA, GA
Hall County residents heard an explosion before their home went up in flames, officials say

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a Sunday morning house fire in Gainesville. Firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Broncho Lane around 8:30 a.m. on June 19. According to Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Christie Grice, the first units to arrive found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the house. Firefighters made a defensive attack and quickly controlled and extinguished the flames.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Lookout issued for Banks County runaway

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old runaway. Madison Wills was last seen leaving her residence on Highway 51 South. The sheriff’s office has been actively working on the case since June 16, according to a press release.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
