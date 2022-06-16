Nancy H. Stovall

Raymond Wooten Patton, age 81, of Cornelia, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022. Mr. Patton was born March 30, 1941, in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Gordon and Lucy Worley Patton. He was an avid user of CB radios. Mr. Patton worked for over 25 years at Nicolon Manufacturing. Even though he only had a 6th grade education, if anyone ever showed him how to do anything he could always do anything. Raymond can be described as extremely generous, he would give you the shirt off of his back if he thought you needed it. His life has had a ripple effect on many people that has made huge differences in their own lives. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife Betty Cotton Patton, sisters Anna Maie Evans and Julie Smith as well as his brother Benny Patton.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO