ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa Beach, FL

Brevard Concerts honor 'America the Beautiful'

By for Hometown News
hometownnewsbrevard.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNTREE/NORTHBREVARD – Put on your red, white & blue and get ready to wave the flag when the Space Coast Symphony Wind Orchestra and Chorus presents a weekend of free patriotic concerts. America the Beautiful will first be performed at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Scott Center for...

www.hometownnewsbrevard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mommypoppins.com

Free Orlando Summer Concerts: Best Outdoor Music Festivals for Families

Enjoy an Orlando summer concert with FREE outdoor music! We've rounded up outdoor summer concerts happening all around Central Florida perfect for families. From country to rock n' roll and everything in between, you are sure to find free summer concerts to adults and kids. Many of these outdoor music festivals also offer food trucks or are situated near restaurants, so grabbing a bite to eat before or after the free concert is easy. Some Orlando music festivals offer even more entertainment and activities for the kids! So grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the tunes with your family and friends!
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Entertainment
Cocoa Beach, FL
Entertainment
County
Brevard County, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Brevard County, FL
Government
City
Cocoa Beach, FL
City
Greenwood, FL
Local
Florida Government
luxurytraveldiary.com

Four Seasons Orlando Vs. Ritz-Carlton Vs. JW Marriott: Which Is Best?

Which is the best hotel in Orlando? Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World® Resort Vs. Ritz-Carlton Orlando Vs. JW Marriott Orlando? We discuss below. Wherever you travel to, if you want to book a hotel, use our luxury travel concierge. We offer free upgrades, free breakfasts, free hotel credit, and VIP gifts at luxury hotels. We offer free benefits at both the Four Seasons and Wailea Beach Resort Marriott, as well as the Fairmont, Ritz-Calton, Hyatt, and more…
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Public Schools Employees and Their New Leadership Roles Announced

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Parent engagement and reviewing the present and future for Brevard Public Schools was discussed during this week’s board meeting and the board appointed BPS employees to new leadership roles. Alliance for Public Schools, a non-profit organization that works in school communities, presented to board...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Woman Suffers Brain Bleed After Fight at Magic Kingdom

It is mid-June, and we are now getting into peak summer season at the Walt Disney World Resort. The days are hot, the lines are long, and Guests’ patience can quickly wear thin. One of the times when crowds can be heaviest is in the evening when everyone starts to gather around to watch the nighttime spectaculars — Disney Enchantment at the Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Many Guests like to grab a spot on Main Street, U.S.A., to watch Enchantment and get there early to make sure they have a good location.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Rodgers
Person
Lee Greenwood
orlandomedicalnews.com

Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola Welcomes New Interventional Cardiologist

Dr. Abid Shah will provide minimally invasive cardiac care to patients in Osceola County, Florida. Abid Shah, M.D., has recently joined the Orlando Health Heart and Vascular Institute and is based at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health Emergency Room and Medical Pavilion – Osceola. The facilities are both located in Osceola County, Florida.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
bungalower

City finally approves demolition of “Ernest Saves Christmas” house

The former home of Ernest P. Worrell in the hit film Ernest Saves Christmas has been demolished. The 1918 Frame Vernacular home, located at 116 N. Hyer Avenue [GMap], was first occupied by a J.M. Kearns in 1924 before being featured in the 1988 family film. We told you HERE in March 2021 that the new owner of the property was originally intending to restore the home but abandoned the idea early on in the process when faced with an estimated cost of over $500,000.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Brevard Concerts#Suntree#Holy Trinity Academy#American
WDW News Today

Disney Files Lawsuits Against Orange County Property Appraiser

According to Florida Politics, Disney filed ten lawsuits against Property Appraiser Amy Mercado last week over the property taxes of various Walt Disney World resort hotels in Orange County, Florida. This is not the first lawsuit of this nature Disney has filed. Disney claims the taxes are “excessive”, and wants to have the taxes they have already paid refunded, plus legal fees.The lawsuit also argues that the method for calculating their property taxes violates the Florida Constitution. Disney sued former Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh a number of times, disputing the valuation of its hotels and theme parks, and some of this litigation goes back to as early as 2015. Disney has already paid the taxes In question, and hopes to recover the disputed amounts.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Coastal Auto Rally and Show - Cocoa Village Concours

Get ready for the streets of Historic Cocoa Village to be lined with beautiful classic vehicles, American Muscle, and fine European cars, plus exotic - supercars. Vendors and sponsors will have tents displayed for their products and services. Daniel Jüde Band and DJ Dougie will be playing two sessions on...
COCOA, FL
kennythepirate.com

The Walt Disney Company Takes a Big Step Back Amid Florida Issues

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
click orlando

Advisories issued for Central Florida counties as near-record heat continues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heat advisories have been issued for multiple Central Florida counties as near-record high temperatures continue. The advisories have been issued for Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, Polk, Okeechobee and inland Volusia counties for Saturday from 2 - 8 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rare planetary alignment continues through end of June. Here’s when it peaks

ORLANDO, Fla. – “My very educated mother just served us nine pizzas.”. Mercury. Venus. Earth. Mars. Jupiter. Saturn. Uranus. Pluto. You may remember the mnemonic device from elementary school to remember the order of the planets in our solar system. Back in the day, Pluto was a planet, but that’s a story for another time.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy