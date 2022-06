Like many Waco drivers, city officials have their own least favorite stop lights to sit through. Some lights are poorly coordinated with others on the same thoroughfare, resulting in several stops in a row. Some are sensitive to rainy weather, regularly resulting in flashing reds. Some are at intersections with inadequate traffic capacity. City officials can add to their list of traffic light stress the challenges of prioritizing replacements and coming up with funding to pick up the pace.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO