Mayor Muriel Bowser has been Mayor of Washington, D.C., since taking office in 2015, and was reelected four years ago in what was essentially an uncontested race. But as Bowser goes for a third term, she’s facing steep competition from challengers in the Democratic primary to be held on Tuesday, with the winner going on to face Republican Stacia Hall and independent Rodney Grant in November.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO