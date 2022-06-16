ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

MBA nominates Lennar Mortgage’s Escobar as vice chair

By Connie Kim
Housing Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) nominated Laura Escobar, president of Lennar Mortgage to serve as vice chair for the 2023 membership year. Her term will begin in October, in which she will be sworn in at the association’s 109th annual convention in Nashville, Tennessee, the MBA said Wednesday....

www.housingwire.com

