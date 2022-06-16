ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

DeSoto Police Arrest Ociel Martinez For Beating Of DeSoto Resident

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Suspect In Custody & Charged Hours After Wednesday PM Murder. DeSoto Police have a suspect in custody and charged with murder for a Wednesday evening beating death that was reported...

CBS DFW

DeSoto police make arrest in beating death Wednesday

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - DeSoto police have a suspect in custody for a murder that occurred Wednesday evening.  A beating death was reported around 5 p.m. at the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and fire found 45-year-old Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police took 19-year-old Ociel Martinez into custody for the fatal beating of Stephens. Martinez and Stephens lived together in a group home at the 600 block of Jamille Drive. Police say Martinez is not a threat to the general public.  
DESOTO, TX
