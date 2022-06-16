ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Man sentenced to almost 30 years for 2018 domestic incident

By Daffney Dawson
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison for shooting several people after a domestic incident and damaging several cars in 2018. Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28, was sentenced to 13 years on each...

