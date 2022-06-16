Space Coast Divas to give operatic turn

According to Florida Politics, Disney filed ten lawsuits against Property Appraiser Amy Mercado last week over the property taxes of various Walt Disney World resort hotels in Orange County, Florida. This is not the first lawsuit of this nature Disney has filed. Disney claims the taxes are “excessive”, and wants to have the taxes they have already paid refunded, plus legal fees.The lawsuit also argues that the method for calculating their property taxes violates the Florida Constitution. Disney sued former Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh a number of times, disputing the valuation of its hotels and theme parks, and some of this litigation goes back to as early as 2015. Disney has already paid the taxes In question, and hopes to recover the disputed amounts.

