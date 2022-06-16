ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space Coast Divas to give operatic turn

By Brittany Mulligan for Hometown News
Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY — A powerful performance by opera singers Mary Anne Kruger and Amy Cofield will open the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra’s newest season. “Love, Death and Madness” will feature the beloved and well-known works by Puccini, Verdi, Bellini, Offenbach, Strauss, Wagner and other master composers....

