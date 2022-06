Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carter; Cocke; Grainger; Greene; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Sevier; Sullivan; Unicoi; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE CARTER COCKE GRAINGER GREENE HAMBLEN HANCOCK HAWKINS JEFFERSON JOHNSON SEVIER SULLIVAN UNICOI WASHINGTON IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA CITY OF BRISTOL CITY OF NORTON LEE RUSSELL SCOTT WASHINGTON WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABINGDON, ALPHA, APPALACHIA, BEAN STATION, BENHAMS, BIG STONE GAP, BRISTOL TN, BRISTOL VA, BYBEE, CASTLEWOOD, CHESTNUT HILL, COEBURN, DANDRIDGE, DOEVILLE, DYE, ELIZABETHTON, ELKMONT, ERWIN, EVANSTON, GREENEVILLE, HAMPTON, HANSONVILLE, HARRISBURG, HARTFORD, HILTONS, HONAKER, JEFFERSON CITY, JOHNSON CITY, KINGSPORT, KODAK, KYLES FORD, LAUREL BLOOMERY, LEBANON, LIMESTONE COVE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MOUNTAIN CITY, NEVA, NEWPORT, NORTON, PARDEE, PIGEON FORGE, ROSE HILL, ROSEDALE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHADY VALLEY, SNEEDVILLE, SOUTH HOLSTON DAM, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TRADE, TREADWAY, UNICOI, WHITE PINE, AND WISE.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO