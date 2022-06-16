Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 16-22, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 02:53pm

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

· 6/16 – 6/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and WB over Mill Creek for slab repair, milling and overlay.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m . , There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd.) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy. (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

· LOOK AHEAD 6/23 – 6-29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary, intermittent closure of the I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for pavement markings and signal modification.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24 Motion Project)

· 6/20 – 6/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane clousre WB for guardrail instatllation. Three lanes will reamin open at all time.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· 6/20 – 6/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double left lane closures WB for barrier wall installation in the median. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd. and Arlington Ave. for pavement markings.

Grading, drainage,signals and paving on I-40 at the US70(SR24 Charlotte Pike) westbound exit ramp (LM9.65).

· Nightly, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., The ramp from I-40 West to SR-24 (Charlotte Pike, US-70), Exit 201 will be closed to pour the median wall.

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 74 – 83

· MM 84.5 – 85.5, 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County.

· MM 86.5 – 88, 6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB directions on I-65 in Davidson County

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Weekends) There will be emergency lane closure on I-65 Northbound in Marshall County for milling and paving operations. At least one lane will remain open

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Wknds) There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating Lane Closures, for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations. Three lanes will remain open at all times. Thurs 6/16 will only be in WB direction. Sunday 6/19 will only be in EB direction

SMITH COUNTY, I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near MM 250 to MMM 258

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for degrassing shoulders

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge widening on SR-171 over I-40

· Nightly, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., I-40 EB and WB at SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge painting

The resurfacing on I-40 from near MM 239 to MMM 250

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for degrassing shoulders

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

· Continuous, There will be a continuous right lane closure on SR 1 WB for bridge repair through June 30th.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m, There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. to repair damaged concrete.

The resurfacing on SR 1 from near south of Woodmont Blvd. (LM 13) to 15th Ave. (LM 17)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends), There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for concrete and utility adjustment operations.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

· Continuous, There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. to repair damaged concrete.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· MM 3 – 3.5, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.

· MM 0 – .5, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.

· MM 4.5 – 5, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley PKWY) for the installation of extruded panel signs.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Elington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

Stabilize creek bank

· 6/22, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., TDOT is requesting alternating lane closures to stabilize the creek bank

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. The contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

MAURY COUNTY SR 99

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR99 interchange.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a nighttime road closure on SR99 (EB and WB) for the demolition of a bridge over SR99. The road will be open to traffic each day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy. This restriping is needed to implement long term lane closures for phased construction.

SMITH COUNTY SR 85

Resurfacing SR 85 from SR-80 to Jackson County Line

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., SR 85 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2: 30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends) We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m ., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

The replacement of a 60″ corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65

· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 over US70/Sparta Pike

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., SR 24 will have alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for bridge painting activities

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving

· 6/21, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Milling will be conducted in both lanes of I-40 WB.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40

Utility Work NES- Lane closures on Terminal DR (Off I-40) for removal of existing aerial facilities on BNA property. (MM 25)

· 6/21, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., The I-40 exit ramp will be closed for NES to remove utility poles. This location is on BNA property approx. 3000 feet southeast of I-40 on Terminal Drive between LM 24.98 and LM 25

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic . Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The post Middle Tennessee Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-16-22-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source .