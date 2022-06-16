Man accused of threatening church has 3 prior convictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is learning more about the man accused of threatening to shoot up a DeSoto County, Mississippi church.

Quincy Higgins was arrested at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday. Prior to that, investigators believe he called the place of worship and threaten to shoot it up.

The 29-year-old is now charged with making a terroristic threat.

WREG has learned that over the last few years, Higgins has been convicted three times on theft of property charges in Shelby County.

Despite being sentenced to nearly a year in jail back in 2019, he was given probation and released after serving one day in jail.

However, the court system says he violated his probation earlier this year and was incarcerated for eight days.

WREG stopped by Higgins’ home in Memphis and no one answered, but soon he will have to answer for his most recent charges in court.

WREG reached out to Southaven Police for more on the investigation, but they declined to provide any new details. However, they did stress there is no longer a threat to the church or the community.

