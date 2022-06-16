ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

Schmidt taking over as Hononegah basketball coach

By Scott Leber
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Honongah has a new head varsity boys basketball coach and the administration didn’t have to look far to find him. Tom Schmidt has gotten the job. Athletic Director Steve Cofoid released news of the hire Thursday afternoon.

Schmidt spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at the school working with Mike Miller. Miller announced his retirement this spring.

Schmidt has had two stints on coaching staffs at Hononegah. In between them he was the head boys basketball coach at Byron High School for 11 seasons from 2008 through 2019. During that time his Byron teams posted a record of 223-103. They also won three regional championships in class 2A.

Schmidt is also a Hononegah alumnus. He graduated from the school in 1995. He played under then coach Jay Bryant his senior year.

