Urbana, IL

Will’s Garden fulfills boy’s wish

By Arriana Williams
 3 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle Hospital has granted a young boy’s last wish.

Now, a new form of healing will be available to its patients. The new rooftop garden is called “Will’s Garden.” It is named after Will Tate. The 13-year-old died in 2006 after battling cancer.

The garden will be open to all patients, visitors and staff members. It features more than 2,000 plants, a pergola and paths wide enough to fit a hospital bed.

“Our patients will be able to come here and this will be an integral part of their healing, a place where they can come to feel the sunshine on their face and feel the breeze on their face,” said Beth Katsinas, Carle Center of Philanthropy vice president. “Families will be able to come here and take a deep breath.”

Tate made the wish for this hospital garden after experiencing another.

WCIA

