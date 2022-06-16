Carjackers sentenced to collective total of 41 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three carjackers who went on a crime spree in 2019 have been sentenced to a collective total of 41 years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Terrance Moore, Angelo Smith, and Justin Huddleston were sentenced to a total of 492 months in prison for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Huddleston, 21, was sentenced in February to 180 months in prison. Moore, 21, was also sentenced in February to 168 months in prison. Smith, 23, was sentenced on June 14 to 144 months in prison.

The trio’s sentences will be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to information presented in court, on September 20, 2019, a woman was in her Ford Fusion at the InTown Suites when Moore held her at gunpoint and took her vehicle. As Moore drove away, he picked up Huddleston and Smith.

WREG previously reported that the victim used an app on her phone connected to a tracking device in her car to help police find the suspects.

About two hours later, another woman was at the Valero gas station on South Perkins when a man driving in a white sedan followed her into the store. When she was leaving the gas station, the man got into the white sedan and followed her.

When the victim reached a stop sign at Cottonwood and Claudette, one of the suspects attempted to steal her car but she sped away. The suspect fired a shot at her vehicle as she drove off.

According to the Department of Justice, the victim later identified Angelo as the person who followed her into the Valero gas station and drove the white sedan.

Twenty minutes later at the same gas station, a man was pumping gas into his truck when two men pulled up in a white sedan, approached him, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his truck, phone, and wallet.

The suspects also took off with a trailer attached to the truck and lawn equipment. They drove away in the victim’s truck while the driver of the white sedan followed them.

The victim later identified Moore and Huddleston as the suspects that carjacked him and took his trailer.

Memphis police later found Moore in the driver’s seat of the stolen Ford Fusion at Big Daddy’s Pawn Shop on Hickory Hill Road. Smith and Huddleston were in the pawn shop pawning the lawn equipment that was in the back of the stolen truck.

Huddleston and Smith tried to run from police but were arrested.

