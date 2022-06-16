ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Widow of Ernest Gaines wants designation for his home, land

By Staff report Editor@thewestsidejournal.com
West Side Journal
 3 days ago

Nearly three years after the death of Ernest Gaines, his wife, Dianne Gaines, says she wants to ensure that a vital part of his legacy remains intact. For her, nothing represents his legacy better than his home. As she considers a move to New Orleans – closer to her...

www.thewestsidejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

brproud.com

Marcus Garvey’s last stop in the USA was in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dr. Sharlene Senegal-Decuir describes Marcus Garvey as one of those figures in history that are often forgotten, but his legacy as a Black nationalist left an impact on generations to come. “Around the time of the first World War when segregation was at its highest...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

A year of living joyfully

Daughter of Mr. Todd Francis Joseph and Ms. Cherie Roussel Joseph. Miss Torie Ann Joseph hopes to spend her final year at the LaPlace high school preparing for college and a possible career as a cognitive behavioral psychologist. And enjoying high school life. She is the daughter of Mr. Todd...
LAPLACE, LA
houmatimes.com

Body of missing Raceland athlete found in Idaho

LSU Eunice shared this evening that the body of Raceland native Everette Jackson has been found. It is with great sadness that we have learned that the body of Everette Jackson has been found. We will share funeral arrangements after he returns home and they are made available.
RACELAND, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Holden Leaving Fox 8: Who Is the Veteran WVUE Anchor?

It’s the end of an era at WVUE! Kim Holden, New Orleans’ favorite news anchor, is saying farewell to the news studio. Kim Holden announced she is leaving Fox 8 after three decades of delivering ground-breaking coverage. Her longtime followers and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know if this is retirement for the veteran journalist, where she is going next, and if she will stay in New Orleans. We reveal what the anchor said about leaving Fox 8 and more in this Kim Holden wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans school gave students $50 a week. Then researchers watched how they spent it.

Once a week for a year, $50 was deposited into Jalen Hyde's banking account. Hyde, currently studying engineering at Tuskegee University in Alabama, would typically put it into a savings account for a rainy day. But occasionally he used it to buy food or go bowling with friends. When he got to college, some he had saved went toward laundry. He used the last of it on a college textbook that cost $107.52.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Teenage Snoball Stand CEO From Louisiana Gets Support from His Community After Receiving Backlash for ‘Offensive’ Flavor

A teenage snoball stand owner from Louisiana is apologizing after receiving backlash over a flavor that some deemed offensive. Zein Clayton has made headlines for being a teenager with the #1 snoball in Louisiana. Clayton says he opened The Meltdown Snoballs while isolated during the pandemic. The Brusly teen has since grown his business, quickly becoming a local favorite.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

The Temptations performance at L’Auberge postponed

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Temptations performance at the L’Auberge Casino has been postponed and rescheduled for July 22. According to L’Auberge, the postponement is due to travel issues with the band. Any ticket purchased for the show will be honored at the July 22 show....
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Dedication Marks Start of 7th Ward Revitalization

NEW ORLEANS — From NewCorp:. A rededication ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17 at the A.P. Tureaud Statue and Civil Rights Memorial Park, 1823 AP Tureaud Avenue. The ceremony is being held in conjunction with the 7th Ward Revitalization Project, which is being spearheaded by New Orleans-based Community Development Financial Institution, NewCorp Inc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Orleans Parish property transfers for June 6-11, 2022; see list and other sales

Andrew Higgins Drive 325: $100, Deborah Klose Havens, Elizabeth A. Marshall and Fredric M. Havens to Limited Liability Company and Tri Meg Properties. Baronne St. 1519: $550,000, Household of Faith Family Worship Church International to Denisse Lorena Paredes Rojas, Emanuel Rojas, Milton Antonio Paredes Portella, Sonia Genoveva Chavez Paredes and Sonia Genoveva Portella.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

With all odds against them, one local Black business succeeds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Out of every 100,000 Black adults, only 380 become business owners, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and only one out of 10 of those businesses will survive. One of those successful shops is in Baton Rouge. “They just didn’t believe in us. A...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa graduate signs with Southern

Hutchinson Community College’s Clyedterrious Thompson has signed a letter of intent to attend Southern University in Baton Rouge for track/field. “I just want to take this time to acknowledge the coaches and staff at Hutchinson Community College for the opportunity to be a part of their program,” Thompson said. “First, I want to thank God because without him nothing is possible. I want to thank my parents for the assistance and support thus far. To my coaches, (Bogalusa) coach (Eddie) Walker, (Bogalusa assistant) coach Speedy (Butler) and (Bogalusa assistant) coach (Aubry) Watson. Thank you for realizing my ability as a track athlete and a big thank you to my current coach (Robert) Spies and Mrs. Coach Spies for the development and understanding through my college career. These people I name never gave up on me and I want to say thanks again. My decision was very hard, but I surely made a great one. Hutchinson Community College has shown me that you can have downfalls as long as you don’t give up. My dream was to make something of myself while keeping a smile on my family and friends face. Through all the battles, everyone I counted on stayed down. That’s why I will continue my academics and athleticism to Southern University. Thanks (Southern assistant) coach (Freddie) Glover and (Southern head) coach (Teremine) White.”
BOGALUSA, LA
K945

Why is Louisiana Shipping Kids to Out of State Detention Centers?

Louisiana currently has 111 jails and 18 juvenile detention centers spread out across the state. Seems like there's plenty of space to lock up folks who run afoul of the law, but sometimes things don't work like that. For example: If you're under 18 and get arrested in Plaquemine Parish Louisiana, you could get shipped 400 miles away to Dothan, Alabama to serve your time.
LOUISIANA STATE

