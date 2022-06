DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Ponchatoula vet clinic will be administering free vaccines and microchips on Saturday, June 25. Furry friends can receive the core vaccine, a rabies vaccine, and a microchip when they register on Saturday. Cats must be in a kennel and owners can get back in line if they have more than one pet. The event will be inside a Tractor Supply in Denham Springs from noon to 4 p.m.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO