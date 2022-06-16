ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Impairment believed to have contributed to crash that sent 4 to hospital

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered in a car crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 3 a.m. near Five Mile and Waikiki. Deputies believe the driver was driving too fast around a curb, crossed over Waikiki and crashed down into a ditch.

They also believe impairment contributed to the crash.

Firefighters had to pull all four people out of the car before they were taken to the hospital.

Elizabeth Eaton
3d ago

There is never anything okay about using any sustance and getting behind the wheel. I sure hope everyone will be okay. Thank you SFD 🚒!

