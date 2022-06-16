Impairment believed to have contributed to crash that sent 4 to hospital

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered in a car crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at 3 a.m. near Five Mile and Waikiki. Deputies believe the driver was driving too fast around a curb, crossed over Waikiki and crashed down into a ditch.

They also believe impairment contributed to the crash.

Firefighters had to pull all four people out of the car before they were taken to the hospital.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.