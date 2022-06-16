ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges faces being blocked from major events for another TWO years - after cycling's world governing body announced new rules over maximum testosterone levels and transition periods

By David Coverdale
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

British transgender rider Emily Bridges faces being blocked from major events for at least another two years after cycling’s world governing body announced new, stricter rules.

The UCI previously allowed trans women to race in female events if they had lowered their testosterone to five nanomoles per litre over a 12-month period, something Bridges demonstrated she had done in April.

However, on Thursday the UCI updated their transgender policy, lowering the maximum testosterone level to 2.5 nmol/L and increasing the transition period to 24 months.

Emily Bridges faces being blocked from major events for at least another two years 
On Thursday the UCI updated their transgender policy, lowering the maximum testosterone level to 2.5 nmol/L and increasing the transition period to 24 months 

If Bridges’ testosterone levels – which she has never disclosed - are currently above that new threshold, she will be sidelined until at least 2024.

The 21-year-old had already been temporarily barred by the UCI, after they referred her case to an expert panel and then told her they required more information to be able to agree to her registration.

British Cycling, meanwhile, suspended their trans policy when the Bridges controversy first flared up.

They are now reviewing their rules but they have previously adopted the UCI’s policy, something they may now be minded to do again.

The UCI said in a statement: ‘This adjustment of the UCI's eligibility rules is based on the state of scientific knowledge published to date in this area and is intended to promote the integration of transgender athletes into competitive sport, while maintaining fairness, equal opportunities and the safety of competitions.

‘The new rules will come into force on July 1. They may change in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.’

Human Family
3d ago

Dear LGBTQ: I dont want to play with you, I dont want to wear your flag,I dont want you to teach my children. I dont want to celebrate you. Stop forcing yourself on everyone. "Accept Your Own and Leave US Alone.

Bruce Porter
3d ago

dude.. we don't want you in sports...just because you got picked last at recess every day doesn't make it OK to try and dominate a female sport...loser..

Robert Banker
3d ago

Just because someone cannot compete with their own male gender doesn’t give them the right to play dress up and pretend they’re female.

Daily Mail

