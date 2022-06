DUNBAR, W. Va. — The body of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in the Kanawha River early Saturday morning was recovered Sunday evening by search teams. Deonco Howard, of Dunbar, went into the river at the Shawnee boat ramp in Dunbar at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He was there with family members who were fishing. Investigators said he went up into a Chevy Tahoe to turn off the headlights and accidentally kicked it into gear. The vehicle struck Howard’s aunt Michelle Godsey, 31, from Ohio. knocking her into the river.

