20 charges brought against Dripping Springs teacher accused of improper relationships

By A James, Dalton Huey, Daniel Marin
 3 days ago

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A Dripping Springs middle school teacher and coach accused of an improper relationship with multiple students is facing additional charges.

Kevin McLean, 30, is facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography as well as online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between student and educator charges, according to Hays County court records. McLean is facing 20 total charges.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Dripping Springs teacher arrested, accused of improper student relationships

McLean was booked on the additional charges Monday, June 13. He was released Tuesday, June 14, according to HCSO records.

In May, McLean was charged with four class A misdemeanor charges of sale, distribution or display of harmful material to a minor and three second-degree felony charges of distribution of controlled substance to a minor, HCSO said.

A search warrant previously obtained by KXAN said McLean’s cell phone revealed details about allegations of improper relationships with three students between the age of 12 and 14.

According to the search warrant, the APD responded to a sex crimes service call on April 26. The call came from a family member of the suspect who also has ties to Dripping Springs Middle School. The family member told APD about Snapchat messages between the suspect and three female students at the middle school.

The witness said the photos didn’t contain lewd acts but believed at least one photo showed a girl in her underwear or possibly “very short under-shorts,” according to the search warrant.

The officer reported that he viewed nine recent messages the suspect showed him. The Snapchats contained messages from one of the three students where the teacher and student appear to be coordinating a time and place to meet, followed by a picture of what the officer said appeared to be “consistent with mushrooms associated with narcotics use.”

According to the warrant, these messages and pictures provided the officer with enough probable cause a crime had been committed to collect the phone as evidence. The parents of all three of the students were notified.

In a previous statement, Dripping Springs ISD said it is actively cooperating with law enforcement and will continue with its own investigation.

According to DSISD, McLean was hired in August 2020 and passed the national background check required for all employees.

“Mr. McLean will not be returning to any campus or DSISD property, as DSISD had previously received and accepted his resignation unrelated to the recent allegations,” DSID wrote.

