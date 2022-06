A man died Wednesday from the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car in Montgomery County, Maryland, earlier this month. Montgomery County police said that Vidal Godinez Guatemalteca, 35, of Silver Spring, was in the crosswalk on Gridley Road around 10 p.m. on June 3 when he was struck by a car that was turning left onto Gridley Road from Selfridge Road.

