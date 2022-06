The Mapping Project, a website listing Jewish organizations and other institutions in Massachusetts that its creators claim harm Palestinians, has provoked concern and fear among some members of Boston's Jewish community. Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston, joined GBH’s Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel to talk about why he sees the website as an incitement to violence. GBH's Morning Edition reached out to The Mapping Project requesting an interview or comment multiple times but did not hear back. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO