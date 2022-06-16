ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater County, MT

Donations of time and resources needed in Stillwater County

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER CO., Mont. - Emergency services in Stillwater County are seeing increased wait times, and donations of both items and time are being sought. According to Stillwater County News, officials are trying to get more people in...

montanarightnow.com

Veterans going to help with flood relief efforts

HELENA, Mont. - Impact Montana is an organization promoting wellness among service members, veterans, first responders, and families and on Thursday, they sent a team of vets to Red Lodge to help support the ongoing flood relief efforts across the state. Historic flooding hit the southeastern part of the state...
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Free PPE to be distributed to Red Lodge residents after flooding

RED LODGE, Mont. – A water damage restoration company will be handing out free PPE (personal protective equipment) to Red Lodge residents Friday after severe flooding impacted the community. Alpha Omega Disaster Restoration will distribute PPE at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Red Lodge, located at 96 Rodeo Drive,...
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana community efforts for flood-impacted areas

After the devastating floods in south-central Montana over the past several days, the city of Billings is helping out the areas affected most by flooding. The Billings Chamber of Commerce provided several ways others can help:. Family Service is collecting cash donations to help individuals that lost so much during...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

4th of July closure reminder

With the Fourth of July less than a month away, the Billings Fire Department has announced several public areas that will be closed during the holiday. The press release says public land on the Rimrocks from Main Street in the heights and along the south side of Highway 3 will be closed starting July 4 at 6 pm. The closure will remain in effect until Tuesday morning, July 5. Zimmerman and Phipps Park are included in these closures.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Full Steam Ahead! Cleanup at Red Lodge

Just a few days ago, Red Lodge was mostly under water. Roads covered in debris. Many homes damaged, some missing completely after being washed away. Though after every dark event, there is always a light shining through. Carbon County's Disaster Fund has reached out to Townsquare Media and provided us...
RED LODGE, MT
radioplusinfo.com

6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
NBCMontana

Livingston assesses damage after flooding

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Livingston people are trying to salvage what's left after the destruction caused by the Yellowstone River. U.S Senator Jon Tester joined FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell to survey the damage today. “We need them to document what their damages look like any repairs that they made,...
LIVINGSTON, MT
nationworldnews.com

Towns Near Yellowstone Fear Impact Of Lost Tourism Season

RED LODGE, Montana – — A nagging uncertainty hung over the Yellowstone National Park port town of Gardiner this week after unprecedented flooding that shut down one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes. Gardiner himself escaped the floods, but for...
RED LODGE, MT
BBC

Yellowstone: Historic floods could reach eastern Montana

Unprecedented and sudden flooding at the oldest national park in the US this week has caused widespread damage to its roads and infrastructure and surrounding communities. Some 10,000 visitors were evacuated on Monday from Yellowstone National Park, a blow to the 150-year-old park at the height of its tourist season.
MONTANA STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Yellowstone’s South Loop scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

Jackson, Wyoming (KIFI) – Park officials plan to allow visitors back on the south loop starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, The south loop is accessed from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone), and South (Grand Teton/Jackson). Areas accessible include Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris (map). As part The post Yellowstone’s South Loop scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. appeared first on Local News 8.
JACKSON, WY
NewsTalk 95.5

Closures, Notices as Yellowstone River Crests in Billings Area

Some flooding is beginning to occur in low-lying areas in Yellowstone County as the raging, murky, debris-filled water of the Yellowstone River is nearing its expected crest of 14.8 feet in the Billings area this afternoon (6/14). Water is now spilling over the riverbank in places around the County. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office provided an update on closures at 1 pm Tuesday.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
newscenter1.tv

Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions

Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary as it faces its biggest challenge in decades. ters that tore through the park this week destroyed potentially hundreds of bridges, washed out miles of roads and drove out more than 10,000 visitors. The scope of the damage is still being tallied...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Highway 78 closed north of junction whit US -212

RED LODGE, Mont. - Highway 78 has been closed at mile marker 13. Carbon Alert reports the road is closed from 12 and a half miles north of the junction with US-212 to 13 miles south of the junction with Montana Secondary 419. A closure is also in place from...
RED LODGE, MT
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in. Yellowstone River at Forsyth affecting Rosebud and Treasure. Counties. .The Yellowstone River has fallen below flood stage in these. locations and will continue to recede today. Please heed any...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Try these local restaurants for fathers day

Happy Father’s Day! Make dad feel special today by taking him out for a Father’s Day Meal. Tripadvisor lists several restaurants in Billings perfect for dad’s special day. The Montana Club Restaurant will have delicious food options perfect for dad, including the Sasquatch Burger made with pulled...
BILLINGS, MT

