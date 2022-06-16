Biden tells AP that a recession is ‘not inevitable’ as Fed works to tame inflation with sharp interest rate increases

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
Former President Trump lashed out at the January 6 hearings when he spoke at a convention for conservatives in Tennessee. CNN spoke to one supporter who says the hearings are not changing his mind about Trump.
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments.
In 1214, the University of Oxford in England was chartered. In 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzy Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother. In 1898, the U.S. Navy seized Guam, the largest of the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, during the Spanish-American War. The people of Guam were granted U.S. citizenship in 1950.
Sri Lanka closed schools and halted all non-essential government services on Monday, beginning a two-week shutdown to conserve fast-depleting fuel reserves as the International Monetary Fund opened talks with Colombo on a possible bailout. The country defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in April and went cap-in-hand to the IMF.
The first in-person talks with the IMF on Sri Lanka's bailout request commenced in Colombo on Monday and will continue for 10 days, the lender and the government said in brief statements.
