Ryan Grantham is a Canadian actor and model who was born in 1998. Although he is known for his bit roles in Supernatural, iZombie, and Riverdale, as well as for playing "Rodney" in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the young performer hit headlines everywhere when he confessed to killing his mother. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to second degree murder in a British Columbia Court back in March, admitting he shot his mom, Barbara Waite, in the back of her head while she was playing piano at their home on March 31, 2020, per CBC. Despite saying his mother was a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO