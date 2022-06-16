ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Many in Richland County still without power days after wicked storms

By Kevin Freeman
 3 days ago

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – For the third day, thousands of people in parts of Northeast Ohio are cleaning up from this week’s storms and still living with this sweltering heat without power.

Crews from outside the area have come in to help restore electricity.

“The power, we don’t have it. We’ve been four days without it,” said Clear Fork resident Ed Allen.

Power crews are spread all across Richland County Thursday as they work in oppressive heat to restore power to thousands of people who lost it during powerful storms that blew through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“It looked like someone had taken a saw and just sawed the trees. Big trees. Just like, they’re gone,” said Butler resident Phil Reeder.

The damage is widespread.

Cooling centers opening in Northeast Ohio due to heat wave

Restoring power is complicated by the massive trees that fell on many lines. Hazard responders from FirstEnergy first went out to assess damage to let line crews know what needs to be repaired and the hazards they’ll encounter while doing it.

“What we try to do is make it as safe as possible for the public. So you might see electrical hazard tape roped off somewhere identifying that in that area there could be some wires down, some potential damage to people that might not recognize it,” said FirstEnergy worker Matthew Kasinecz.

Behind Clear Fork High School, FirstEnergy provided 3,000 gallons of free water and 3,000 bags of free ice.

“This is very nice that they’re doing this for us. We appreciate it very much. It’s helping. We have three dogs, so it’s helping our dogs and also our plants and us,” said Allen.

“We were just running out of water, I mean to drink, so this is really a blessing to be honest with you and then I told the grandkids, ‘get in,’ so we could get you some water, so it’s really nice that they’re doing this for us,” said Reeder.

FirstEnergy say they have more than 200 contractors and crews from sister utilities helping with the restoration efforts.

Cleveland Public Power customers face brownouts

The power company says crews must travel to individual locations to make repairs, which is the most time-consuming, labor intensive part of the job.

“The damage down here during this particular storm, I’d have to say out of a 10, let’s say probably a 7 or 7 and a half. I mean, a lot of gigantic trees have come down, just taken down numerous things, wires, poles, just a lot of big trees is really the biggest issue,” said Kasinecz.

FirstEnergy say they expect to have the majority of affected customers back up and running by late this evening, but some people in the hardest-hit areas could be without power until tomorrow.

NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Richland County, OH
Government
Richland County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
County
Richland County, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
myfox28columbus.com

AEP Ohio says some customers will be without power till Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to AEP Ohio, as of noon, June 18, 8,000 customers across the state are still without power. AEP also stated that those still without power should expect to have power restored by Monday night. The electric company is pointing to the two storms that...
OHIO STATE
kolomkobir.com

Richland and Ashland counties offer a number of campgrounds

PERRYSVILLE — With gas prices soaring past $5 a gallon and accompanying inflation, many people are opting for camping as a cheaper vacation option. According to Harvest Hosts, 51% of travelers are planning to book campgrounds this summer. Louis Andres, a park naturalist with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District,...
ASHLAND, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Tornado events as reported by National Weather Service

MORROW COUNTY – Wednesday the National Weather Service in Cleveland conducted surveys of tornado events in Morrow and Richland counties. They assessed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County and one in Richland County. The three tornadoes were rated EF-1, which is a weak tornado between 86-110 mph. The three tornadoes were each estimated at approximately 105 mph.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Morrow County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Morrow County on Monday at 11:22 pm. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 7 minutes with winds reaching 105 MPH. No injuries were reported.
richlandsource.com

Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning

MANSFIELD -- Tornado warning sirens didn't blare in Richland County late Monday night because the National Weather Service office in Cleveland didn't issue a tornado warning. There was not even a tornado watch posted by the weather service as the first of two powerful storms approached north central Ohio on Monday night, spawning an F1 tornado in southeast Richland County at 11:33 p.m.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield announces one-time sweep for storm debris

MANSFIELD -- After evaluating the aftermath of the storms this week and our budget, the City of Mansfield will make a one-time sweep of the city to pick up branches and yard waste from the storm Monday night. This is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 22. There is no...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms. The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM. There were no injuries or fatalities. The community was left with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP to provide $1 million for residents affected by outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio has announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages. The announcement came after customers complained, finding out AEP previously considered them ineligible to file a claim for spoiled food in refrigerators, and NBC4 heard from lawmakers and other groups […]
COLUMBUS, OH
