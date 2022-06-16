ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming Island, FL

FDOH issues alert for toxic algae bloom at Whitey’s Fish Camp in Fleming Island

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Something’s blooming in the water, and it isn’t flowers.

Toxic algae has been found at Swimming Pen Creek or Whitey’s Fish Camp in Fleming Island, health officials announced.

The Florida Department of Health has issued a health alert following the blue-green algae discovery. Residents and visitors are urged to use caution in the area.

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria that is often found in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom is likely to occur in the summer and fall seasons.

The algae can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and aquatic animals.

Due to the dangers of blue-green algae, the FDOH has given the following precautions:

  • Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water-ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.
  • Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae, discolored or smelly water.
  • Keep pets away from the area. Water where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.
  • Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.
  • Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
  • Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

If you see an algae bloom, you can report it by calling the Florida Department of Environmental Protection at 855-305-3903. If you have been exposed to it, call 800-222-1222 to speak to a poison specialist.

To learn more about the health effects of blue-green algae blooms, click here.

