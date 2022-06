Andrew Wiggins made a sacrifice, setting aside his concerns and getting vaccinated against Covid. The Warriors couldn’t have won without it. I threw my back out watching the Warriors game last week. Not playing a basketball game — not playing — but watching. Not playing the game I love, but sitting on my couch watching Steph Curry carry the team on his back and serve up his inimitable style of poetry in motion to the tune of 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

