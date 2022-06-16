ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

OPD: Bodycam video shows suspect shooting at two Orlando police officers during traffic stop

fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department released body camera video Thursday that reportedly shows the moment a suspect began shooting at officers during a traffic stop in May. Earlier this month, police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Carlos Delano Dafill Roberts Jr., has since died, according to...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for allegedly threatening pair with gun

Joshua Eriel Rosario, 35, of Orlando, was arrested last night and charged with stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. A Gainesville man reported to police in early June that Rosario threatened to shoot him in April. The man said that Rosario came to his residence in his security guard uniform, with a handgun in a holster in his duty belt, put his hand on the gun, and threatened to shoot him if he didn’t do everything Rosario told him to do. The man reported that Rosario had practiced “room clearing” drills in his presence, in which he “briefly” pointed his gun at him and others while sweeping the room. The man also said that Rosario would show up to his apartment and demand to enter with his hand resting on his gun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

3 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said its deputies responded to a shooting early that morning near State Road 528 that left three men injured. Deputies said the shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Landstreet Road. Upon their...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Dyer
fox35orlando.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Driving#Violent Crime#Opd
villages-news.com

Woman facing lawsuit after battle in drive-through lane at McDonald’s

A Lady Lake woman is facing a lawsuit after a battle in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant. Sheila Dianne Ferguson, 52, was arrested last year after she was involved in a collision July 9 in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s restaurant in Leesburg. Ferguson “became upset” and walked to the window of the other driver’s car and began arguing with her.
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Missing woman out of Ocoee found safe.

Fla. — Update: Ocoee police confirm they have located Jennifer Riegle, 27, and she was safe. Officers provided no additional details on the circumstances of her disappearance. The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Jennifer Riegle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
OCOEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
click orlando

DeLand man, 64, killed when motorcycle crashes in Umatilla, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.
UMATILLA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies ID person of interest in Florida IHOP restaurant shooting

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office have identified a person of interest following a deadly shooting outside an IHOP restaurant Friday evening in DeBary. The sheriff's office is looking for Sammy McKnight Jr., 31. On Saturday, deputies released photos of McKnight and the car he...
DEBARY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy