Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Pavilion Honors Robert Plant, Dolly Parton & Miles Davis With Pras Sculptures

By Dave Brooks
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merriweather Post Pavilion honored three iconic artists who have graced it’s Columbia, Md., stage during an unveiling of larger-than-life anamorphic sculptures created by French sculptor Bernard Pras. The sculptures honor Robert Plant, who first took the Merriweather Post Pavilion (MPP) stage with Led Zeppelin in 1969, when...

