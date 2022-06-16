Kate Middleton, Prince William Praised For 'No-Cost' Rumored Relocation To Adelaide Cottage

Kate Middleton and Prince William have recently received compliments and praises from a royal expert. This comes after reports of their potential move to Windsor surfaced on media platforms.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Reuters

Express UK said expert Cameron Walker shared positive remarks with host Pandora Forsyth during an episode of the “Royal Round-Up” podcast. As stated, he deemed the potential relocation to Adelaide Cottage “smart” as it would mean not forking out millions of taxpayers’ funds for refurbishments.

The royal commentator reportedly explained that the royal cottage, which is on the Windsor estate, was refurbished in 2015. Hence, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “can just move in” not needing “to spend any extra money.”