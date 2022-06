OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Greatest Show On Dirt continues with the final games of the first round being played. No. 2 national seed Stanford faced Arkansas in the first game of the day. For four innings the game was knotted at 1-1. In the top of the fifth, Chris Lanzilli launched a three-run dinger to the leftfield bullpen to break the tie and put the Hogs up 4-1. Already up nine runs, the Razorbacks started off the ninth inning with a two-run homer of the bat of Cayden Wallace, kicking off a six-run inning for the Razorbacks.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO