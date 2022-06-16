ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope County, AR

Teacher lawyers up, gets new trial date after Pope Co. judge issued warrant for her

By Mitch McCoy
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – An Arkansas schoolteacher has a new trial date and is bringing an attorney after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest that she believes never should have been issued.

Kelly Young-Franklin is facing contempt of court charges for not paying fines on charges that the city attorney tried to drop five years ago.

Working 4 You: Pope Co. judge issues warrant for teacher over fines despite records showing her payment

Pope County District Court Judge Don Bourne issued the warrant earlier this year. Young-Franklin said she paid the fines on time and has a receipt to prove it.

Young-Franklin was originally scheduled to stand trial in early June but it’s been rescheduled for 10 a.m. on July 6, according to Pope County District Court.

Pope County District Court Judge Don Bourne and Kelly Young-Franklin

Young-Franklin, who has spoken publicly against Bourne, was denied a public defender several years ago in her original case but is now represented by former prosecutor turned defense attorney Kelly Ward from Kamps, Ward & Griffis law firm.

Working 4 You: Woman represents herself at trial after city attempts to dismiss case, says Pope Co. judge denied public defender

In October, Ward expressed concerns over Pope County District Court Judge Don Bourne denying public defenders. At the time, Ward said she took on a case pro-bono after an intellectually disabled man facing harassment charges was denied a public defender by Bourne.

“The client could not pay. He didn’t have any money, he was unemployed, he was on disability, he was hearing impaired,” Ward said at the time. “He would kind of hang around, downtown Russellville, everyone knew him and he had a dog that he took everywhere with him. He would actually push the dog in a stroller.”

At the time, Bourne wrote in a statement that he always tries to make the right decision about appointing a public defender.

Working 4 You: Public defender Denied in court, records reveal only 48 cases in nine years

Russellville City Attorney Trey Smith tried dropping Young-Franklin’s original case several years ago.

Smith confirmed he requested a special prosecutor in Young-Franklin’s contempt of court case.

“I referred this case to the Prosecutor’s Office to assign a prosecutor to the case which does not have any prior history or connection to the original case,” Smith wrote.

Fifth Judicial District Chief Deputy Prosecutor Heather Patton has been assigned Young-Franklin’s contempt of court case, according to a court clerk.

In April, Bourne recused himself from Young-Franklin’s case.

Pope Co. judge recuses from schoolteacher’s case, Supreme Court appoints special judge

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp approved the recusal and issued an order appointing Crawford County District Court Judge Charles Baker to hear the case instead.

    Chief Justice John Dan Kemp
    Crawford County District Court Judge Charles Baker
  Pope County District Court Judge Don Bourne

Bourne has been under investigation since at least October by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission.

Comments / 7

Curtis Ford
3d ago

My husband is hearing impaired and had to go before Judge Bourne. Judge Bourne made fun of my husband and had the courtroom snickering at my husband. He's the worst type of bully because nobody can really do anything about a judge abusing his seat and the people who have to go before him.

Reply(2)
8
Sam Jen
2d ago

No one has a right to discriminate against a disable person in the United States. Great time for a law suit. Our community needs good leaders to enforce fairness for all.

Reply
3
